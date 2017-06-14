Pilots drag DGCA to court on notice period issue; call it forced labour

The writ petition filed jointly by Indian Pilots
Guild and National
Aviators Guild was mentioned in the court on Wednesday and will come up for hearing next Tuesday.
The legal action comes within days of an ugly spat between pilots
and civil aviation regulator over the issue and is an indication of souring relations between two.
Under current norms pilots
are required to give six months notice before changing an airline and the regulator has proposed to increase this term to a year.
In the petition the unions have pointed out that notice period
required to be given by pilots
is a contractual issue between them and the airline and claimed that rules do not empower the DGCA
to revoke a license of pilot for non compliance of notice period.
The unions have said that even with six months notice period
it is “exceptionally difficult for pilots
to obtain fresh employment” as other airlines are not willing to wait for such a long period and that extension from six months to a year is unreasonable and unjust. “ With a one year notice period
it will be virtually impossible for a pilot to leave one employment and join another and will be tantamount to forced labour,” the petition said.
Pilots
have claimed that the move has been initiated by the DGCA
at the behest of airlines which want to cut wage bills and maximise profits. The pilots
want the court to restrain the regulator from finalising the proposal.
Joint Director General of DGCA
Lalit Gupta told media last week “It is a draft proposal which has been issued for public comments with the approval of the civil aviation ministry. “ I have no vested interest in that proposal,” Gupta said.
