Pilots drag DGCA to court on notice period issue; call it forced labour



Under current norms are required to give six months notice before changing an airline, proposed to change it to 1 year. Photo: Shutterstock Pilots' unions have moved the against the (DGCA) draft proposal to increase from six months to a year.

The writ petition filed jointly by Indian Guild and Aviators Guild was mentioned in the court on Wednesday and will come up for hearing next Tuesday.

The legal action comes within days of an ugly spat between and civil aviation regulator over the issue and is an indication of souring relations between two.

Under current norms are required to give six months notice before changing an airline and the regulator has proposed to increase this term to a year.

In the petition the unions have pointed out that required to be given by is a contractual issue between them and the airline and claimed that rules do not empower the to revoke a license of pilot for non compliance of

The unions have said that even with six months it is “exceptionally difficult for to obtain fresh employment” as other airlines are not willing to wait for such a long period and that extension from six months to a year is unreasonable and unjust. “ With a one year it will be virtually impossible for a pilot to leave one employment and join another and will be tantamount to forced labour,” the petition said.

have claimed that the move has been initiated by the at the behest of airlines which want to cut wage bills and maximise profits. The want the court to restrain the regulator from finalising the proposal.

Joint Director General of Lalit Gupta told media last week “It is a draft proposal which has been issued for public comments with the approval of the civil aviation ministry. “ I have no vested interest in that proposal,” Gupta said.

Under current norms are required to give six months notice before changing an airline