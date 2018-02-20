Pink line metro to open soon for public; last stage inspection from Feb 26

The newly completed stretch of Delhi Metro's Pink Line is scheduled to undergo inspection by the safety commissioner between February 26 and 28 -- the last of the procedures before a line is opened for public, said on Tuesday.

The trial runs on the 20.6 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus stretch of the upcoming line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) were "succesfully" conducted recently, and the section is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), it said.

The safety inspection is the final stage and if the segment gets the go-ahead from the Commissioner, it can be made open for the public any time, said the Rail Corporation.

The stretch for inspection constitutes one-third of the entire 58 km-long line and has 12 stations including three interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place and Rajouri Garden.

The Metro train will cross Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres (as high as a seven storey building) on this stretch.

This line will encircle almost entire (Mahatma Gandhi Road), which is a crucial arterial road of the city.