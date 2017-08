Planning family vacation? Here's what you must consider while booking hotel

Planning to go for a From managing the needs of all of your family members, to ensuring that the hotel fits in your budget -- there are lots of things to consider before booking the place, say experts.

Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director of Hotel RK Sarovar Portico, Srinagar, and Puneet Jaggi, Managing Director of agency TravelDecorum.com, list down things one needs to keep in mind while booking a hotel for family vacation:

* Location of the hotel: One should select the hotel by checking out its location over the map or the areas nearby. It should be located at a safe area or within walking distance to the major attractions you plan to visit.

* Family-friendly room and amenities: The hotel should be well equipped with all the basic and some add-on amenities like larger rooms, separate bathroom with pocket door, laundry service, room wifi, parking and take away service.

* Select hotel with multiple dining options: Always look out for hotels which offer various in house restaurants like fine-dine and coffee shop which makes your trip more interesting and allows you to relish more food options.

* Size of the rooms: If you are looking to accommodate the entire family (upto four people) in one room, please make sure the size of the room is spacious enough for the entire family, do the hotel have an extra bed facility in case you need one.

* Special facilities for children: Do check in advance if the hotel provides separate pools for children with life guards around during the swimming hours.

* Research about the hotel: Last but not the least, do read the reviews on the hotel before making the final payment.

