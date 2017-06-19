TRENDING ON BS
Madhya Pradesh fares worst in unhygienic menstrual practices across India
'Played like lion hearts': Bollywood supports India after loss to Pakistan

Chasing 339 runs, India bowed down before Pakistani bowlers, got all out for 158 runs in 33.3 overs

ANI  |  New Delhi 

'I have a smile on my face because we played well to reach the final,' Virat Kohli said

Bollywood celebs have backed the Indian Cricket Team after they lost the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan. Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty,

Pakistan came out with a splendid all-round performance and defeated India by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title in Sunday's clash.

The celebs praised Team India for their great performance in the tournament and also congratulated Team Pakistan for winning the finals.

Ranveer Singh praised the Indian team for their performance during the whole tournament and wrote, "Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament...proud of you boys! #INDVPAK."

Here's what they tweeted:

 

 

 

'Bank Chor' star Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts on the games and also congratulated Pakistan on their victory, as he tweeted, "Hard Luck Team INDIA ????... we love you. ??? ?? ??? ?? ???????????. Congratulations Team Pakistan Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal."

 

 

 

Suniel Shetty also took Twitter and praised Hardik Pandya for his gutsy performance, "#TeamIndia My #AsliChampions 2dy & 4ever!Al days R never alike!Congratulations for playing like lion hearts @hardikpandya7 & @BhuviOfficial."

 

 

"Bittersweet day! congratulations team India for the splendid win at the #HockeyWorldLeague2017.. our cricket boys..to another day! #INDvPAK," tweeted Irrfan Khan.

 

 

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for 'Judwaa 2', also took some time off from his busy schedule and noted, "In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger."

 

 

Chasing a challenging total of 339 runs, India bowed down before the Pakistani bowlers and got all out for mere 158 runs in 33.3 overs.

