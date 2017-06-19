'Played like lion hearts': Bollywood supports India after loss to Pakistan

-
Bollywood celebs have backed the Indian Cricket Team after they lost the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan. Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty,
Pakistan came out with a splendid all-round performance and defeated India by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title in Sunday's clash.
The celebs praised Team India for their great performance in the tournament and also congratulated Team Pakistan for winning the finals.
Ranveer Singh praised the Indian team for their performance during the whole tournament and wrote, "Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament...proud of you boys! #INDVPAK."
Here's what they tweeted:
Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! ???????Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament...proud of you boys!???????? #INDVPAK— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017
Congrats Pak-played a helluva final????Some brilliant teams hav lost finals recently..Juve,Cavs & now Team India-funky sorta season.. #INDvPAK— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017
'Bank Chor' star Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts on the games and also congratulated Pakistan on their victory, as he tweeted, "Hard Luck Team INDIA ????... we love you. ??? ?? ??? ?? ???????????. Congratulations Team Pakistan Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal."
Hard Luck Team INDIA ????... we love you. ??? ?? ??? ?? ???????????— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 18, 2017
Congratulations Team Pakistan ????- Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 18, 2017
Suniel Shetty also took Twitter and praised Hardik Pandya for his gutsy performance, "#TeamIndia My #AsliChampions 2dy & 4ever!Al days R never alike!Congratulations for playing like lion hearts @hardikpandya7 & @BhuviOfficial."
#TeamIndia My #AsliChampions 2dy & 4ever!Al days R never alike!Congratulations for playing like lion hearts @hardikpandya7&@BhuviOfficialpic.twitter.com/qBYHWxCDRI— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 18, 2017
"Bittersweet day! congratulations team India for the splendid win at the #HockeyWorldLeague2017.. our cricket boys..to another day! #INDvPAK," tweeted Irrfan Khan.
Bittersweet day! congratulations team India for the splendid win at the #HockeyWorldLeague2017.. our cricket boys..to another day! #INDvPAK— Irrfan (@irrfank) June 18, 2017
Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for 'Judwaa 2', also took some time off from his busy schedule and noted, "In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger."
In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 18, 2017
Chasing a challenging total of 339 runs, India bowed down before the Pakistani bowlers and got all out for mere 158 runs in 33.3 overs.
