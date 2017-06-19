'Played like lion hearts': Bollywood supports India after loss to Pakistan

celebs have backed the after they lost the final of 2017 against Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty,

came out with a splendid all-round performance and defeated by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden title in Sunday's clash.

The celebs praised Team for their great performance in the tournament and also congratulated Team for winning the finals.

Ranveer Singh praised the Indian team for their performance during the whole tournament and wrote, "Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament...proud of you boys! #INDVPAK."



'Bank Chor' star Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts on the games and also congratulated on their victory, as he tweeted, "Hard Luck Team ????... we love you. ??? ?? ??? ?? ???????????. Congratulations Team Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal."

Suniel Shetty also took Twitter and praised Hardik Pandya for his gutsy performance, "#TeamIndia My #AsliChampions 2dy & 4ever!Al days R never alike!Congratulations for playing like lion hearts @hardikpandya7 & @BhuviOfficial."

"Bittersweet day! congratulations team for the splendid win at the #HockeyWorldLeague2017.. our cricket boys..to another day! #INDvPAK," tweeted Irrfan Khan.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for 'Judwaa 2', also took some time off from his busy schedule and noted, "In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today was the better team well played. I am sure will come back much stronger."

Chasing a challenging total of 339 runs, bowed down before the Pakistani bowlers and got all out for mere 158 runs in 33.3 overs.