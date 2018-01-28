Player auction completed: Here's the complete list of all eight IPL squads

Here is the full squad of members of the 8 IPL teams after auction process completed on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders: has a strong squad of 19 Knights. The members are: Mitchell Johnson, Javon Searles, Shubman Gill Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar Ranganath, Apurv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Sunil Narine, Andre Russel, Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Daredevils Delhi Daredevils is the first team to sign a Nepali player in the history of IPL.

Here is the full list of the Delhi Daredevils contingent: Glen Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, Colin Munro, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Nadeem Shabaaz, Christian Daniel, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandip Lamichhane and Naman Ojha Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained two of their star players Virat Kolhi and AB de Villers. The full squad of the is as follows: Virat Kohli, (retained) Ab de Villers (retained), Sarfaraz Khan (retained), Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Aniket Chaudhury, Kulwant Khejrolia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammad Shiraj, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Quinton De Kock, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Colin De Grandhomme and Brendon McCullum. Sunrisers Hyderabad The full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad is as follows: Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Tanmay Aggarwal, Ricky Bhui, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Sachin Baby, Sandip Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Siddarth Kaul and Deepak Hooda Mumbai Indians The squad of Mumbai Indians consists of: Sharad Lumba, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Aditya Tare, Ben Cutting, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mayank Markandey, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Akila Dhananjaya, Evin Lewis, Mustafizur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Pradip Sangwan, Patt Cummins, Mohsin Paul, Jean-Paul Duminy, Surya Kumar Yadav, Nidheesh MD Dinesan, Jason Behrendorff, Krunal Pandya and Tajinder Dhillon Kings XI Punjab The full list of players of is: Chris Gayle, Aron Finch, KL Rahul, Mayank Aggarwal, David Miller, Karun Nayar, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Dwarshuis, Ankit Rajput, Mayank Dagar, Marcius Stoinis, Axar Patel, Pardeep Sahu and Manzoor Dar. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming with officials arrives to take part in the on its second day, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI) Chennai Superkings The full squad of Chennai Superkings are as follows: Ambatui Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Lungisani Ngidi, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Imran Tahir, Kanishk Seth, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Vijay Murali, Harbhajan Singh, Jagdeesan Narayan, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Satner, Mark Wood, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Monu Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Asif KM, Chaitanya Bishnoi and Kshitiz Sharma. Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals has a strong contingent of the following players: Jofra Archer, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Gowtham Krishnappa, Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Sanju Samson, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lamror, Anureet Singh Kathuria, Jatin Saxena, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathy, Darcy Short, Zakeer Khan Pakteen, Aryaman Birla, Dhushmantha Chameera, Shreyas Gopal and S Midhun