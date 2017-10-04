JUST IN
Bangladesh signs $4.5 bn loan deal with India for infra, 16 other projects
Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30 lakh for raping two women 15 years ago

ANI  |  Chandigarh 

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim being taken in a helicopter from Panchkula to Rohtak town to be lodged in a jail after he was convicted PTI file photo
Two Dera Sadhvis on Wednesday filed their pleas in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking life imprisonment to rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh instead of a 20-year-jail.

Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30 lakh for raping two women 15 years ago after being held guilty on charges of rape.

On September 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct investigations into the properties of Ram Rahim.

The court ordered to scan both movable and immovable assets.

The whole rape case came to light when in April 2002, and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received an anonymous letter from Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by the Ram Rahim.
First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 13:10 IST

