-
ALSO READHC directs ED, I-T dept to investigate DSS chief Ram Rahim's properties Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets VIP treatment in jail No question of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's succession: Dera Sacha Sauda Ram Rahim case: Dera formed 'qurbani brigade' in Punjab to trigger violence Murder hearing against Ram Rahim to continue on Monday: 10 facts to know
-
Two Dera Sadhvis on Wednesday filed their pleas in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking life imprisonment to rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh instead of a 20-year-jail.
Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30 lakh for raping two women 15 years ago after being held guilty on charges of rape.
On September 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct investigations into the properties of Ram Rahim.
The court ordered to scan both movable and immovable assets.
The whole rape case came to light when in April 2002, and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received an anonymous letter from Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by the Ram Rahim.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU