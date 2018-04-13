PM beats rush hour traffic by taking metro to Ambedkar event in Delhi

Modi on Friday took a ride to travel 26, Road where he is scheduled to inaugurate Memorial.

The boarded the metro from

Modi, while travelling in the metro, was seen taking selfies and interacting with the fellow commuters.

The had laid the foundation stone for the memorial on March 21, 2016.

The memorial also includes a museum, which aims to recreate a detailed experience of Ambedkar's life and his contribution to India

Modi had last undertaken a metro journey on September 7 in 2015.