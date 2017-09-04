JUST IN
PM calls on BRICS nations to work closely with international solar alliance

BRICS can work closely with International Solar Alliance to strengthen solar energy agenda: Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Xiamen 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Asserting that affordable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for the growth of the BRICS nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the member countries to work closely with the International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

In his intervention at the plenary session of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Modi noted that climate resilient development calls upon the nations to utilise all available resource streams.


"Renewable energy is particularly important on multiple counts. BRICS countries can work closely with International Solar Alliance (ISA) to strengthen the solar energy agenda. Our five countries have complementary skills and strengths to promote use of renewable and solar energy," Modi said.

The ISA was launched by India and France in November 2015 and aims to bring together a coalition of 121 countries for mutual gains through enhanced solar energy utilisation.

Modi said the New Development Bank under the BRICS grouping can also establish an effective link with ISA to support such cooperation.

"Our five countries have complementary skills and strengths to promote use of renewable and solar energy. The NDB can also establish an effective link with ISA to support such cooperation and we would wish to see more clean energy funding, particularly in solar energy, from the NDB," Modi said.

First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 21:20 IST

