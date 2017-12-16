PM hails soldiers who participated in 1971 Indo-Pak war

on Saturday hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 Indo-Pak war on the occasion of



"On we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently.



"Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service", the tweeted.On this day in 1971, the war with had ended and was created. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)