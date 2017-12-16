PM hails soldiers who participated in 1971 Indo-Pak war

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 Indo-Pak war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
"On Vijay Diwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently.
"Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service", the Prime Minister tweeted.
On this day in 1971, the war with Pakistan had ended and Bangladesh was created. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army.
