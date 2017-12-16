JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Two BJP states contemplate death penalty for rape; face opposition
Business Standard

PM hails soldiers who participated in 1971 Indo-Pak war

"Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service", the Prime Minister tweeted

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ficci's 90th AGM in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ficci’s 90th AGM in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 Indo-Pak war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

"On Vijay Diwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently.


"Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service", the Prime Minister tweeted.

On this day in 1971, the war with Pakistan had ended and Bangladesh was created. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 23:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements