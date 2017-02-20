PM-led ACC nod mandatory for terminating senior staff's services in CPSEs

Move comes after it was noticed that certain ministries were ending services in CPSEs without ACC's nod

All departments will have to mandatorily take permission of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister before terminating services of senior officials in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).



The move comes after it was noticed that certain ministries were ending the services of senior staff in the without taking the ACC's nod.



All the ministries were earlier requested to ensure that whenever a need arose to terminate an appointment made with the approval of the prematurely, proposals should be sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for obtaining orders of the committee, before taking any action in this regard.



"As directed by ACC, all the ministries/departments are again advised to strictly ensure that prior approval of the is obtained for any premature termination of service of an appointee," an official order issued to secretaries of all central government departments said.

Press Trust of India