PM Modi, Amit Shah silent on graft charges against BJP govt in MP: Congress

The on Wednesday alleged the central leadership is protecting the in under which the state witnessed a string of "scams".



The opposition party said it will pose a series of questions on "corruption and deteriorating and order situation" in the state to chief Amit Shah, who is arriving here tomorrow on a three-day visit to the state.



"There is a long list of scams that have taken place under the I want to know from the chief why his party is patronising the Chouhan despite the prime minister's commitment to not allow corruption," MP chief Arun Yadav told a press conference here.Quoting Modi's slogan of 'na khaunga, na khane dunga' (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow others to indulge in corruption)', he questioned the "silence" of PM and Shah on graft inYadav claimed the state Lokayukta had filed FIRs against 18 ministers in different graft cases but they were given clean chit under "political pressure" despite evidence.The leader alleged a Rs 1,500-crore scam in construction of toilets in the state under the Rashtriya Swachhta Mission.Yadav questioned the veracity of the government's claim that six crore saplings were planted along the banks of Narmada river during a 12-hour drive last month.The state chief said he has checked the figures and found that a "huge plantation scam" has taken place."The chief minister spent several crore of rupees for his own branding during the Narmada Sewa Yatra. This money was spent despite the fact that the state is reeling under a debt of over Rs 1.70 lakh crore," he added.Yadav claimed a large number of children had died due to malnutrition in the state during the past 12 years.The leader also alleged a Rs 750-crore scam in onion purchase, saying 17,840 quintal of the commodity had "vanished" from godowns."I am going to write a letter to the chief mentioning all these scams. Besides corruption, the and order situation in state is deteriorating. Shah should clarify as to why he and the PM are silent on these issues," he added.