PM Modi arrives in Naypyitaw in first bilateral visit to Myanmar

on Tuesday arrived at Nay Pyi Taw, on a two-day visit to Myanmar.

The Prime Minister will pay a visit to Shwedagon Pagoda in Myanmar's Yangon.

on Saturday said that security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture are the key issues to be discussed, during his two-day Myanmar visit.

He had visited Myanmar earlier in 2014 for the ASEAN-India Summit, but this will be his first bilateral visit.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said, "I am looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of President's Office. I have had the opportunity for discussions with both dignitaries during their visits to India in 2016."

"We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture," the post added.

Landed in Naypyitaw, marking the start of my Myanmar visit. I will join a wide range of programmes during my visit to Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/xZEhAvKzpv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017

The Prime Minister further said that during the visit, he will review developments of the India-Myanmar bilateral relations and explore new areas, in which both the nations can work together.

He also said that he will review the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar.

Prime Minister Modi further informed that he will also pay a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the "Archaeological Survey of India has done stellar work on renovating the Ananda Temple".

Prime Minister Modi also expressed eagerness in meeting and interacting with the Indian-origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century.

Before heading for Myanmar, Prime Minister Modi visited China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit.