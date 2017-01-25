TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Rs 21 lakh looted from ATM in Karnataka Bank
Business Standard

PM Modi asks 18 year olds to register as voters

'Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people,' Modi said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".

"Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission and salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.



"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in five states, the Prime Minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise and call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi asks 18 year olds to register as voters

'Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people,' Modi said

'Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people,' Modi said On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".

"Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission and salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.

"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in five states, the Prime Minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise and call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18." image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi asks 18 year olds to register as voters

'Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people,' Modi said

On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".

"Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission and salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.

"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in five states, the Prime Minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise and call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18."

image
Business Standard
177 22