PM Modi asks 18 year olds to register as voters

'Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people,' Modi said

On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".



"Wishing you all on National Day. We greet the and salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.



"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.



In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in five states, the Prime Minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise and call upon my young friends to register as when they turn 18."

Press Trust of India