PM Modi condemns Barcelona terror attack in letter to Spanish President

Prime Minister Modi has written a letter to Spanish President Mariano Rajoy Brey condemning the terror attack in Barcelona. He has said that is willing to work with to defeat in all its forms and manifestations.

The full text of the Prime Minister Modi's Letter:

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Barcelona yesterday and condemn it in strongest terms.

On behalf of the people of and on my own behalf, I offer heartfelt condolences for the lives lost in this heinous and cowardly act and wish speedy recovery for those injured.

has become a global menace threatening the entire humanity. Perpetrators of terror have been most ruthless in unleashing violence. Those who stand on the side of peace cannot allow these forces to endanger our cherished values of democracy and freedom.

fully supports Your Excellency's Government in effectively responding to such attacks. We also stand ready to work with to develop a strong global response to defeat in all its forms and manifestations.

I once again express my deep sense of solidarity with and support to the people and Government of in this tragic hour.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

As many as 13 people were killed on Thursday in the popular tourist destination Las Ramblas when a van mowed down dozens of people in the heart of Barcelona.

Another woman, Ana Maria Suarez, was killed when a group of five attackers then drove into pedestrians in the town of Cambrils.

The 13 people killed and dozens wounded in two separate attacks were from 34 different countries, including France, Germany, China, Australia and Peru, Spanish emergency services announced on Friday.

The Spanish Police killed five terror suspects in the coastal city of Cambrils.