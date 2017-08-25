PM Modi condemns Panchkula violence, terms it as 'deeply distressing'

Prime Minister tonight strongly condemned the "deeply distressing" violence that swept and some other states after conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Singh in a rape case and appealed for peace.



Modi reviewed the situation with Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and said officials have been asked to work round-the-clock to restore normalcy.



"The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace," he tweeted."The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA & Home Secretary," the prime minister said."Urged officials to work round-the-clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he added.At least 30 people were killed and over 250 injured in violence that took place in after the maverick head of Sacha Sauda was convicted of rape in a 2002 case.Arson was also witnessed in Delhi, and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgement by the CBIcourt here in the 2002 case.