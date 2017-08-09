PM Modi condoles demise of BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwar Lal Jat

Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of (BJP) MP from and former Union minister

"Anguished by the demise of MP & former Union Minister, Shri This is a big loss for the & the nation. My condolences. (sic)," the prime minister tweeted.

He took to his Twitter handle and praised the late party leader for his commendable work for his village and

"Shri worked extensively for the well-being of villages & My thoughts are with his family & supporters in this sad hour (sic)," he tweeted.

Sanwar Lal Jat, who was being treated at in New Delhi, passed away earlier this morning.

As per reports, Jat collapsed during a party meeting chaired by president in July.

He was immediately rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, but as his condition did not improve, he was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Jat had defeated leader Sachin Pilot from during the 2014