PM Modi condoles demise of BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwar Lal Jat

Jat had defeated Congress leader Sachin Pilot from Ajmer during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Sanwar Lal Jat
Sanwar Lal Jat | Photo Twitter: @Dattatreya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ajmer and former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat.

"Anguished by the demise of MP & former Union Minister, Shri Sanwar Lal Jat. This is a big loss for the BJP & the nation. My condolences. (sic)," the prime minister tweeted.

He took to his Twitter handle and praised the late party leader for his commendable work for his village and farmers.

"Shri Sanwar Lal Jat worked extensively for the well-being of villages & farmers. My thoughts are with his family & supporters in this sad hour (sic)," he tweeted.

Sanwar Lal Jat, who was being treated at AIIMS in New Delhi, passed away earlier this morning.

As per reports, Jat collapsed during a party meeting chaired by BJP president Amit Shah in July.

He was immediately rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, but as his condition did not improve, he was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Jat had defeated Congress leader Sachin Pilot from Ajmer during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

