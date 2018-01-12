PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for successful PSLV mission in Sriharikota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed ISRO scientists for the successful C-40 mission, saying the moment signifies the agency's achievements as well the country's "bright future" in the space programme. ISRO successfully launched India's weather observation satellite 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from in Andhra Pradesh. The launch by "@isro signifies both its glorious achievements, and also the bright future of India's space programme," he said in a tweet. ALSO READ: Another milestone for Isro with 100th satellite: 10 things you should know Extending his "heartiest congratulations" to the (ISRO) and its scientists on Friday's achievement, Modi said the success in the New Year will bring benefits of the country's rapid strides in space technology to citizens, farmers and fishermen. Further, benefits of India's success "are available to our partners," he added. "Out of the 31 Satellites, 28 belonging to 6 other countries are carried by today's launch," he said in another tweet. The successful mission came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage.