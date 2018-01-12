PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for successful PSLV mission in Sriharikota

-
ALSO READ4 months after failed bid, ISRO launches 100th Satellite Cartosat-2 Series Another milestone for Isro with 100th satellite: 10 things you should know India to launch 100th satellite into orbit today: All you should know ISRO to launch 31 satellites in a single mission onboard PSLV on Jan 10 Isro all set to launch third satellite in the Cartosat-2 series in December
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed ISRO scientists for the successful PSLV C-40 mission, saying the moment signifies the agency's achievements as well the country's "bright future" in the space programme. ISRO successfully launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch by "@isro signifies both its glorious achievements, and also the bright future of India's space programme," he said in a tweet. ALSO READ: Another milestone for Isro with 100th satellite: 10 things you should know Extending his "heartiest congratulations" to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists on Friday's achievement, Modi said the success in the New Year will bring benefits of the country's rapid strides in space technology to citizens, farmers and fishermen. Further, benefits of India's success "are available to our partners," he added. "Out of the 31 Satellites, 28 belonging to 6 other countries are carried by today's launch," he said in another tweet. The successful mission came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU