PM Modi hints higher taxes in the capital markets

Prime Minister on Saturday hinted at increasing taxes levied on the capital markets. The PM also said that his government will not hesitate from taking tough decisions in the interest of the country, citing recent demonetisation initiative.

“Those who profit from the financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes. For various reasons, the contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low,” said Modi during his speech at an event organised by regulator (Sebi). The PM, along with Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, were present at the event at the outskirts of to inaugurate a new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an educational arm of Sebi.

How stock market transactions are taxed Taxes on trade STT= 0.017% to 0.125% depending on nature of trade Sebi turnover fees= 0.0002% (Rs 20 per crore) Stamp duty= 0.002% on non-delivery trade and 0.01% on delivery trade Service tax = 15% on brokerage Taxes on capital gains STCG (Holding period less than 12 months): 15% LTCG (Holding period more than 12 months): Zero Currently, long term capital gains (LTCG) on sale of listed securities are exempt from taxes. LTCG are profit on sale of shares on a stock exchange platform after a holding period of one year or more. Meanwhile, (STCG), profits on sale of shares held for less than 12 months, are taxed at a flat rate of 15 per cent. Besides, these all stock market transactions also attract (STT) in a range between 0.017 per cent and 0.125 per cent.

“To some extent, the low contribution of taxes may also be due to the structure of our tax laws. Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income. I call upon you to think about the contribution of market participants to the exchequer. We should consider methods for increasing it in a fair, efficient and transparent way,” said the PM at the event which was attended by several captains of India Inc including RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, Chanda Kochhar, CEO of ICICI Bank and Ajay Piramal of the Piramal group.

The comments triggered a discussion among the attendees, particularly operating in the investment banking, broking and mutual fund space.

“The government might be considering changes to the LTCG structure. Either they would increase the time period to avail LTCG or bring such gains under the tax net as well. Both will be negative for the market,” said a senior official with an investment bank, who attended the event but asked not be named as the issue is still not formally taken up for discussion by the centre.

The Modi government in its first budget in 2014 had increased the holding period for debt mutual funds from one year to three years for availing the LTCG benefit. There was speculation that the government would tinker with the LTCG holding period for equity investments as well in this year’s budget. However, no such decision was announced.

The PM latest comments could make the markets anxious again in the run up to the Budget 2017.

“We will not take decisions for short term political point scoring. We will not shy away from taking difficult decisions, if those decisions are in the interest of the country. Demonetisation is an example. It has short term pain but will bring long term gain,” Modi said in his speech.

Modi said the financial markets must provide benefits to the largest section of the society including the farmers.

"The true measure of success is the impact in villages, not the impact in Dalal Street or Lutyens’ Delhi. By that yardstick, we have a long way to go. Our stock markets need to raise capital in innovative ways for projects in agriculture. Our commodity markets must become useful to our farmers, not just avenues for speculation," he said.

Modi also touched upon the changes his government has made to the treaties with tax-friendly investment destinations such as Mauritius.

“Earlier, there was a feeling that some investors were getting an unfair deal by using certain tax treaties. As you know, those treaties have been amended by this government. Now it is time to re-think and come up with a good design which is simple and transparent, but also fair and progressive,” the PM said.