PM Modi holds talks with counterparts from Malaysia,Indonesia, Laos

today held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart Nazib Razak, focusing on ways to enhance counter-terror cooperation, contain radicalisation and boost ties in areas of defence, trade and investment. (East) in the said the two leaders also deliberated on enhancing cooperation in the infrastructure sector. They deliberated on counter-terror cooperation, containing radicalisation and ways to enhance defence cooperation, Saran told a Razak was among 10 ASEAN leaders who participated at the India-ASEAN Commemorative summit yesterday and watched the celebrations at Rajpath today. On Modi's bilateral meeting with Indonesian Joko Widodo, Saran said they explored ways to boost economic cooperation, adding they also discussed transport projects including ensuring connectivity among various Modi also held a bilateral meeting with of during which a range of issues of mutual interests was discussed. In the meeting, Saran said, the focus was on enhancing defence cooperation. "Longstanding, friendly and mutually supportive relations! In his bilateral meeting with of Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, PM @narendramodi discussed developmental cooperation, and partnership in trade and HRD.#aseanindia," the tweeted. Sisoulith also participated at the India-ASEAN Commemorative summit and witnessed the Parade. Saran said Modi will have talks with his Cambodian counterpart tomorrow.

The Cambodian PM, accompanied by a large delegation, is on a visit here. He attended the India-ASEAN commemorative summit yesterday and watched the celebrations today. Since Wednesday, Modi had held bilateral meetings with Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean and Brunei's