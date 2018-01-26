PM Modi holds talks with counterparts from Malaysia,Indonesia, Laos

-
ALSO READModi reaches Zurich; on way to Davos to share India's agenda at WEF summit Will feel proud to tell success story of 1.25 bn Indians in Davos: Modi No meeting planned for PM Modi, Pak PM Abbasi in Davos, says MEA Entry into nuclear groups reaffirms India's non-proliferation pledge: PM WEF Davos 2018: Modi holds global CEO meet, says India means business
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart Nazib Razak, focusing on ways to enhance counter-terror cooperation, contain radicalisation and boost ties in areas of defence, trade and investment. Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Preeti Saran said the two leaders also deliberated on enhancing cooperation in the infrastructure sector. They deliberated on counter-terror cooperation, containing radicalisation and ways to enhance defence cooperation, Saran told a media briefing. Razak was among 10 ASEAN leaders who participated at the India-ASEAN Commemorative summit yesterday and watched the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath today. On Modi's bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saran said they explored ways to boost economic cooperation, adding they also discussed transport projects including ensuring connectivity among various Indonesian islands. Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Lao PDR Thongloun Sisoulith during which a range of issues of mutual interests was discussed. In the meeting, Saran said, the focus was on enhancing defence cooperation. "Longstanding, friendly and mutually supportive relations! In his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, PM @narendramodi discussed developmental cooperation, and partnership in trade and HRD.#aseanindia," the MEA spokesperson tweeted. Sisoulith also participated at the India-ASEAN Commemorative summit and witnessed the Republic Day Parade. Saran said Modi will have talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen tomorrow.
The Cambodian PM, accompanied by a large delegation, is on a state visit here. He attended the India-ASEAN commemorative summit yesterday and watched the Republic Day celebrations today. Since Wednesday, Modi had held bilateral meetings with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU