PM Modi holds talks with Iran Prez Hassan Rouhani on defence and trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held "substantive and productive" talks with Iranian President to boost cooperation in areas of defence and security, and investment, and energy. They also deliberated on regional situations in their wide-ranging talks. "Civilizational connect, contemporary context! PM @narendramodi welcomed President of Dr.

Rouhani to "Both leaders held substantive & productive discussion on cooperation in & investment, energy, connectivity, defence & security & regional issues," External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Earlier, Rouhani was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the morning, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Rouhani and discussed various issues with him.