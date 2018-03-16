PM Modi in Imphal: 2 battalions sanctioned to create 2,000 jobs in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday sanctioned ten for Northeastern states, which include two battalions for Manipur. These two battalions will directly provide job opportunities to about 2,000 youth in the State Addressing the inaugural session of the 105th in Imphal, he exhorted scientists to extend their research from "the labs to the land" for the greater benefit of the people and said time was ripe to redefine R&D' as research for the development of the nation.

pointed out that this was the second Science Congress in the northeastern region in the last 100 years.

He urged scientists to help overcome problems like malnutrition and diseases including malaria and Japanese encephalitis.

He said India has a rich tradition and a long history of both discovery and use of science and technology.

"It is time to reclaim our rightful place among the front-line nations in this field," he said, calling upon the scientific community to extend its research from "the labs to the land".

I am happy that the State government is working to reduce the problems faced by girls in Hill and Tribal areas for their education. The state government has undertaken construction of a new hostel for girls in the tribal area. I am fortunate to inaugurate 1 such hostel today: PM pic.twitter.com/7mYwSTjNL6 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

said the country has to be "future ready" in implementing technologies vital for the growth and prosperity of the nation.

"Technology will allow far greater penetration of services such as education, healthcare and banking to our citizens," he said.

There is a need, the prime minister said, to communicate our scientific achievements to society.

This, he said, will help inculcate scientific temper among the youth.

The way people of Manipur seem happy indicates how well the state government is working: Prime Minister Narendra addressing a public meeting in Imphal pic.twitter.com/QdJ5mzbGj9 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

"We have to throw open our institutions and laboratories to our children. I call upon scientists to develop a mechanism for interaction with school-children," he said.

He said it was his "personal request" that scientists spend 100 hours per annum with 100 students of classes 9 to 12 to discuss science and technology as it could help nurture scientific temperament among the youth.

Over 5,000 invitees are taking part, including 2,000 research scholars and scientists.

Stating that the World Health Organisation was planning to eradicate tuberculosis globally by 2030, he said India would accomplish this mission by 2025.

appreciated the contribution in space science and said the country would check the brain drain of its scientists.

The government has set a target of 100 Gw (gigawatts) of installed solar power by 2022, told the gathering.

"Efficiency of solar modules currently available in the market is around 17-18 per cent. Can our scientists take a challenge to come up with a more efficient solar module, which can be produced in India at the same cost," he asked.

He also said the government is committed to increasing the share of non-fossil fuel based capacity in the electricity mix above 40 per cent by 2030.

India is a leader in the multi-country Solar Alliance and in Mission Innovation. These groupings are providing a thrust to R and D for clean energy, the prime minister pointed out.