PM Modi in Sri Lanka to re-emphasise traditional Buddhist connect

Prime Minister arrived here today on a two-day visit, which is mainly aimed at reinforcing the between India and at a time when China is seeking to make inroads in the island nation.

Modi, on his second to in two years, is here primarily to participate tomorrow in the celebrations, the biggest festival of

He will inaugurate a hospital built with India's assistance of Rs 150 crore.

He will also address the Indian-origin Tamils against the backdrop of India's insistence that should undertake devolution of power to the ethnic community as part of the reconciliation process.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and several senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera, were at the Colombo International Airport to receive the Indian Prime Minister.





As proudly celebrates #InternationalVesakDay, I warmly welcome Indian Premier @narendramodi who will grace the occasion. — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) May 11, 2017 "As proudly celebrates #InternationalVesakDay, I warmly welcome Indian Premier @narendramodi who will grace the occasion," tweeted President

Modi was accorded a guard of honour by the Sri Lankan Air Force at the airport.

The and the agenda are mainly to re-emphasise the between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in the context of Buddhism, which is a shared heritage.



This assumes significance since China is aggressively trying to make inroads in



China has already developed the Hambantota port in and its submarines have been making port calls here, much to the discomfort of India.



Prior to his departure from New Delhi, Modi said, "My brings to the fore one of the most abiding links between India and — the shared heritage of Buddhism."

In a Facebook post, he said, "This will be my second bilateral there (to Sri Lanka) in two years, a sign of our strong relationship."

During the visit, he said, "I will join the celebrations in Colombo on 12th May, where I will interact with leading Buddhist spiritual leaders, scholars and theologians."





He said it was an honour for him to join these celebrations with Sirisena and Wickremesinghe.

The Prime Minister recalled that during his last in 2015, he had the opportunity to Anuradhapura, a UNESCO world heritage site and a leading centre of Buddhism for centuries.

"This time, I will be privileged to pay respect at the revered Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, also known as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic," he said.

He said his trip will commence in Colombo with a to the Seema Malaka at the Gangaramayya temple where he will take part in the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

He will be meeting with Sirisena, Wickremesinghe and other eminent dignitaries, he said.

"I will also the upcountry region of where I will inaugurate the Dickoya Hospital that has been built with Indian assistance, and have an interaction with the Indian-origin Tamil community," Modi said.

Wickremesinghe was in New Delhi only a week back when he held substantive talks with Modi.