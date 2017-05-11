PM Modi in Sri Lanka to re-emphasise traditional Buddhist connect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
arrived here today on a two-day visit, which is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect
between India and Sri Lanka
at a time when China is seeking to make inroads in the island nation.
He will inaugurate a hospital built with India's assistance of Rs 150 crore.
He will also address the Indian-origin Tamils against the backdrop of India's insistence that Sri Lanka
should undertake devolution of power to the ethnic community as part of the reconciliation process.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and several senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera, were at the Colombo International Airport to receive the Indian Prime Minister.
"As Sri Lanka
proudly celebrates #InternationalVesakDay, I warmly welcome Indian Premier @narendramodi who will grace the occasion," tweeted President Maithripala Srisena.
Modi was accorded a guard of honour by the Sri Lankan Air Force at the airport.
The visit
and the agenda are mainly to re-emphasise the traditional connect
between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in the context of Buddhism, which is a shared heritage.
This assumes significance since China is aggressively trying to make inroads in Sri Lanka.
China has already developed the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka
and its submarines have been making port calls here, much to the discomfort of India.
Prior to his departure from New Delhi, Modi said, "My visit
brings to the fore one of the most abiding links between India and Sri Lanka
— the shared heritage of Buddhism."
In a Facebook post, he said, "This will be my second bilateral visit
there (to Sri Lanka) in two years, a sign of our strong relationship."
During the visit, he said, "I will join the International Vesak Day
celebrations in Colombo on 12th May, where I will interact with leading Buddhist spiritual leaders, scholars and theologians."
He said it was an honour for him to join these celebrations with Sirisena and Wickremesinghe.
The Prime Minister recalled that during his last visit
in 2015, he had the opportunity to visit
Anuradhapura, a UNESCO world heritage site and a leading centre of Buddhism for centuries.
"This time, I will be privileged to pay respect at the revered Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, also known as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic," he said.
He said his trip will commence in Colombo with a visit
to the Seema Malaka at the Gangaramayya temple where he will take part in the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.
He will be meeting with Sirisena, Wickremesinghe and other eminent dignitaries, he said.
"I will also visit
the upcountry region of Sri Lanka
where I will inaugurate the Dickoya Hospital that has been built with Indian assistance, and have an interaction with the Indian-origin Tamil community," Modi said.
Wickremesinghe was in New Delhi only a week back when he held substantive talks with Modi.
