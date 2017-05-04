PM Modi inaugurates Ramdev's research institute

In the next five years, we will drive out these MNCs from the Indian market, says Baba Ramdev

Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated the Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar, a move that is expected to make Baba Ramdev’s ayurvedic company a global giant.



“If you want to remain disease-free, ayurveda is the only answer. Our medicines at this institute will bring a new revolution in the world,” said as he conferred upon Modi the title of Rashtra Rishi ( sage) for his efforts to build a clean, strong and united India.



Built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the research institute will conduct clinical trials for the first time in all ayurveda medicines on animals as per the international standards. “We will follow all the international standards that are needed to send our medicines in all the nations including the US,” said a top official of the research institute. “Through these clinical control trials, we will get the recognition that all our medicines are authentic,” said



Patanjali Yogpeeth has registered a turnover of Rs 5000 crore in the last financial year (2015-16).



Lauding the research institute, the Prime Minister said the research would usher in a new era in the “The main function of this institute will surely boost the ayurveda in the world owing to the high-tech research institute which will also facilitate clinical trials and modern packaging of ayurvedic medicines,” said Modi. The Prime Minister also congratulated Ramdev for spreading the yoga movement to every household across the world.



Modi also released “The World Herbal Encyclopedia” compiled by Acharya Balkrishan which gives details of nearly 70,000 herbs, some being very rare, found in India.



Modi also thanked for giving him the title of “Rashtra Rishi” saying it was a big surprise for him.



Speaking on the occasion, Ramdev said Modi has made India a Vishwa Guru (World leader) and lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister for celebrating June 21 as the World Yoga Day.





