PM Modi invokes JP, Lohia, Shastri, ignores Nehru-Gandhi family

Prime Minister on Saturday studiously ignored the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy even as he invoked "sons of India" like Jayprakash Narayan, and in his much-awaited New Year's address to the nation.

"Citizens displayed such patience, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, and been alive, they would have blessed them," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking in English later, he also invoked Congress leader K. Kamraj, who was Congress president between 1964-1967.

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay.