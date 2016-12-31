TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

On new year's eve PM Modi offers sops to poor, farmers, traders
Business Standard

PM Modi invokes JP, Lohia, Shastri, ignores Nehru-Gandhi family

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday studiously ignored the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy even as he invoked "sons of India" like Jayprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lal Bahadur Shastri in his much-awaited New Year's address to the nation.

"Citizens displayed such patience, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jayprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia been alive, they would have blessed them," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking in English later, he also invoked Congress leader K. Kamraj, who was Congress president between 1964-1967.

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi invokes JP, Lohia, Shastri, ignores Nehru-Gandhi family

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday studiously ignored the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy even as he invoked "sons of India" like Jayprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lal Bahadur Shastri in his much-awaited New Year's address to the nation.

"Citizens displayed such patience, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jayprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia been alive, they would have blessed them," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking in English later, he also invoked Congress leader K. Kamraj, who was Congress president between 1964-1967.

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi invokes JP, Lohia, Shastri, ignores Nehru-Gandhi family

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday studiously ignored the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy even as he invoked "sons of India" like Jayprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lal Bahadur Shastri in his much-awaited New Year's address to the nation.

"Citizens displayed such patience, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jayprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia been alive, they would have blessed them," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking in English later, he also invoked Congress leader K. Kamraj, who was Congress president between 1964-1967.

Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

image
Business Standard
177 22