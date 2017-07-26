PM Modi lauds Nitish in tweet, invites him to join fight against graft

-
ALSO READNitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM; Twitterati praises JD(U) leader's decision Breaking: Nitish Kumar quits as the chief minister of Bihar Congress reaches out to Nitish Kumar as questions linger over Bihar grand alliance I won't be hankering for the PM's post in 2019, says Nitish Kumar A rudderless Opposition
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying in doing so he has joined the fight against corruption.
Immediately after Kumar announced his resignation, Modi tweeted: "Congratulations! Mr Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption."
"1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty," he said in a series of tweets.
"For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption," Modi said.
??? ??, ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????,?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
Kumar today resigned as chief minister, citing differences with ally RJD over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad.
?????????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?? ?? ????-???? ?????— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
??? ?? ????? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU