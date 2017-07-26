PM Modi lauds Nitish in tweet, invites him to join fight against graft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying in doing so he has joined the fight against corruption.



Immediately after Kumar announced his resignation, Modi tweeted: "Congratulations! Mr for joining the fight against corruption."



??? ??, ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????,?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

?????????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?? ?? ????-???? ?????

??? ?? ????? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

"1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty," he said in a series of tweets."For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption," Modi said.Kumar today resigned as chief minister, citing differences with ally RJD over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad.