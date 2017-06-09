PM Modi meets Xi jinping on SCO sidelines, discusses ways to improve India-China ties

-
ALSO READIndia's nuclear record better, but Pakistan also needs NSG: China India, Pak may join as full members of China-led SCO security grouping Beijing has vested interest in resolving Kashmir issue: Chinese media China's support for Pakistan not against India: Chinese academic Sharif-Modi meeting very much on cards, reports Pakistan daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO summit and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties hit by growing differences over a host of issues including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and India's NSG membership bid.
It is the first meeting between the two leaders after India boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing last month in which 29 world leaders took part.
India abstained from the summit to highlight its concerns over $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and passes through Gilgit and Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Prime Minister Modi and Xi are in the Kazakh capital to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Modi tweeted after his meeting with Xi, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China:
China is vocal about its stand to block India's admission into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). It had also stalled India's move to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.
Met President Xi Jinping. We spoke about India-China relations and how to further improve ties. pic.twitter.com/67aPIi6GFF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2017
After Astana, Modi and Xi are also expected to cross paths at the G20 summit to be held next month in Hamburg, Germany followed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) summit to be held in Xiamen, China in September.
Modi also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO.
"Taking forward #IndiaUzbekistan coop'n. PM @narendramodi meets President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO Summit," Baglay tweeted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU