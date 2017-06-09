PM Modi meets Xi jinping on SCO sidelines, discusses ways to improve India-China ties

Modi and Xi are in Kazakh capital to attend the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Prime Minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO summit and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties hit by growing differences over a host of issues including the China- Economic Corridor and India's membership bid.



It is the first meeting between the two leaders after boycotted the high-profile held in last month in which 29 world leaders took part.



abstained from the summit to highlight its concerns over $50 billion China- Economic Corridor which is part of the (BRI) and passes through Gilgit and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Prime Minister Modi and Xi are in the Kazakh capital to attend the annual summit of the Cooperation Organisation (SCO).



Modi tweeted after his meeting with Xi, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China:



Met President Xi Jinping. We spoke about India- relations and how to further improve ties. pic.twitter.com/67aPIi6GFF — (@narendramodi) June 9, 2017

is vocal about its stand to block India's admission into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). It had also stalled India's move to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.After Astana, Modi and Xi are also expected to cross paths at the G20 summit to be held next month in Hamburg, Germany followed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) summit to be held in Xiamen, in September.Modi also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO."Taking forward #IndiaUzbekistan coop'n. PM @narendramodi meets President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO Summit," Baglay tweeted.