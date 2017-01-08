PM Modi on a two-day Gujarat visit from tomorrow

He will inaugurate 8th edition of 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' and a slew of other initiatives

Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to from Monday to inaugurate the 8th edition of 'Vibrant Global Summit' and a slew of other initiatives.



Ahead of the opening of the four-day 'Vibrant Summit' on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Modi will inaugurate four different projects tomorrow after his arrival, starting with the bhumi-poojan ceremony for the redevelopment of Gandhinagar Railway Station.



has made elaborate arrangements at the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.



"Modiji is expected to land at the city airport tomorrow afternoon. State has planned to welcome him in a grand manner at the airport," said convener of state BJP's media cell Harshad Patel.



As per the detailed schedule released by the government, Modi will first perform 'bhumi-poojan' for the redevelopment of Gandhinagar Railway Station.



The has announced the project will commence as soon as Modi performs groundbreaking ceremony at the railway station, which will get a face-lift at a cost of Rs 250 crore and will have a five-star hotel built on top of it to accommodate delegates coming here to attend next Vibrant Summits, which is held every two years.



Modi will also inaugurate 'Vibrant Global Trade Show' tomorrow, which is spread across 1.5 lakh sq meters of area, where over 15 lakh people are expected to visit over the course of five days.



Modi will then head to GIFT City near Gandhinagar to inaugurate country's first International Exchange being set up by the BSE.



From GIFT City, the Prime Minister will head to Science City on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city to inaugurate Nobel Prize Series exhibition, which will feature works of nine Nobel laureates from across the world, who are invited by the to be a part of the Summit.



After the inauguration, Modi will also take part in the Roundtable meeting with all the invited Nobel Prize winners, including India-born Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan.



On January 10, Modi will officially inaugurate the 8th edition of Vibrant Global Summit-2017 at around 3:30 PM.



The summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir, will continue till January 13.



Apart from over 1,500 national and international delegates, heads of states and industry leader from across the world, as many as 12 central ministers and several Chief Ministers are expected to participate in the opening ceremony.

Before inaugurating the Vibrant Summit on January 10,



Modi will interact with various heads of state and ministers serving in different governments across the world, who are invited to the Summit.



Some of the prominent dignitaries include Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the US Department of State.



Other dignitaries are - President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski.



Later in the evening, the PM will chair Global CEO Roundtable, where he will interact with 50 CEOs from India and other countries.



The session will commence at 6:15 PM and end with a gala dinner.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also be present during the Roundtable talks.

Press Trust of India