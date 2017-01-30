PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary.
"Tributes to beloved Bapu on his 'Punya Tithi'(death anniversary)," Modi tweeted.
On this day in 1948, Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest during a prayer meeting at the Birla House here.
पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन...Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017
Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the Mahatma.
