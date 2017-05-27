PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary

Prime Minister on Saturday paid his tributes to Pandit on his 53rd

Remembering the first Prime Minister, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit on his death anniversary".

Tributes to Pandit on his — (@narendramodi) May 27, 2017

Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad.

In 1919, he joined the Indian Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All Congress Committee in September 1923.

On August 29, 1928 he attended the All-Party Congress and was one of the signatories to the Nehru Report on Indian Constitutional Reform, named after his father Motilal Nehru.

In 1929, Nehru was elected the president of the Lahore Session of the Indian Congress, where complete independence for the country was adopted as the goal.

He was imprisoned several times during 1930-35 in connection with the Salt Satyagraha and other movements launched by the Congress.

Nehru's birthday is also celebrated as Children's Day.

He was sworn-in on August 15, 1947 as the first prime minister of when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving until his death until May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister.