Can't cope with exam stress? PM Modi's book, out tomorrow, shows you how

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a serving prime minister, Narendra Modi has written a book for students to help them deal with examination stress and anxiety. Titled 'Exam Warriors', the book is set to launch on February 3, 2018. It will be available in multiple languages.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Modi will address over 3,500 students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on February 16. The Prime Minister will also address an estimated 10 crore students through video-conferencing and respond to some recorded questions.

"Students will be able to send their questions through a website which will become operational soon,” a HRD ministry official told the newspaper.

Source: Exam warrior/Twitter As reported earlier, the book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations.

"Through the book, the prime minister hopes to become a friend of the students and support them as they prepare for the examinations," book's publisher Penguin Random House India had said.

The idea, according to the publisher, came from Modi himself. " In the wake of the good response to his 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister decided to compile those thoughts, complementing them with some unique new insights and anecdotes, in the form of a book," the publisher said. "I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth- driven and youth-led tomorrow," a statement by the publishers quoted Modi as saying.

As a Prime Minister, Modi has often addressed the subject of examination-related stress, mostly through his 'Mann ki Baat'.