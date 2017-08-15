PM Modi's Independence Day speech decoded in numbers

- PM’s speech was 57-minutes long, his shortest of the four speeches
-
- Last year, PM had delivered a 96-minute long speech, the longest ever by an Indian PM from Red Fort
-
- PM said govt has confiscated benami properties worth Rs 800 crore
-
- Modi said he has resolved to complete 99 big projects before 2019
-
- In three years, we have confiscated black money worth Rs. 1.25 lakh crore
-
- Demonetisation led to Rs 3 lakh crores coming into the banking system
-
- Post demonetisation, more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore deposited in banks under scanner
-
- Black money worth Rs. 2 lakh crore had to be deposited in the banks
-
- Number of new taxpayers filing income tax returns more than doubled from 2.2 million last year to 5.6 million
-
- Over 1.8 million people identified whose income higher than their declared income
-
- Around 450,000 people have come forward and are trying to trade the right path after accepting their mistakes
-
- Post demonetisation, data revealed there are 300,000 shell companies dealing in Hawala transactions
-
- Out of these 300,000 shell companies, registration of 175,000 companies cancelled
-
- As many as 400 companies have been found to be operating from one address.
-
- Post GST rollout, truck drivers able to save 30% travel time
-
- 30% increase in efficiency after GST
-
- Digital transactions increased by 34%, prepaid transactions gone up by 44%
-
- Roads and railway tracks being built at twice the speed
-
- 14,000 villages electrified
-
- Bank accounts of 290 million people opened
-
- More than 90 million farmers now have soil health card
-
- More than 20 million BPL families have LPG
-
- More than 80 million loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme
-
- From 32.5 million in 2014, PM crop insurance scheme to soon cover 57.5 million farmers
-
- Last three years, set up 6 IITs, 7 new IIMs and 8 new IIITs
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU