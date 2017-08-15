TRENDING ON BS
Rs 250-cr rare pink diamond brings trouble for 4 Indian-origin businessmen
Business Standard

PM Modi's Independence Day speech decoded in numbers

From ramparts of Red Fort, PM rattled off numbers pertaining to demonetisation, GDP, black money

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing the nation during the 71st Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
  • PM’s speech was 57-minutes long, his shortest of the four speeches
  •  
  • Last year, PM had delivered a 96-minute long speech, the longest ever by an Indian PM from Red Fort
  •  
  • PM said govt has confiscated benami properties worth Rs 800 crore
  •  
  • Modi said he has resolved to complete 99 big projects before 2019
  •  
  • In three years, we have confiscated black money worth Rs. 1.25 lakh crore
  •  
  • Demonetisation led to Rs 3 lakh crores coming into the banking system
  •  
  • Post demonetisation, more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore deposited in banks under scanner
  •  
  • Black money worth Rs. 2 lakh crore had to be deposited in the banks
  •  
  • Number of new taxpayers filing income tax returns more than doubled from 2.2 million last year to 5.6 million
  •  
  • Over 1.8 million people identified whose income higher than their declared income
  •  
  • Around 450,000 people have come forward and are trying to trade the right path after accepting their mistakes
  •  
  • Post demonetisation, data revealed there are 300,000 shell companies dealing in Hawala transactions
  •  
  • Out of these 300,000 shell companies, registration of 175,000 companies cancelled
  •  
  • As many as 400 companies have been found to be operating from one address.
  •  
  • Post GST rollout, truck drivers able to save 30% travel time
  •  
  • 30% increase in efficiency after GST
  •  
  • Digital transactions increased by 34%, prepaid transactions gone up by 44%
  •  
  • Roads and railway tracks being built at twice the speed
  •  
  • 14,000 villages electrified
  •  
  • Bank accounts of 290 million  people opened
  •  
  • More than 90 million farmers now have soil health card
  •  
  • More than 20 million BPL families have LPG
  •  
  • More than 80 million loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme
  •  
  • From 32.5 million in 2014, PM crop insurance scheme to soon cover 57.5 million farmers
  •  
  • Last three years, set up 6 IITs, 7 new IIMs and 8 new IIITs

