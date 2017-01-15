PM Modi salutes courage of soldiers on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister on Sunday saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers, including the veterans.

"Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army," he tweeted.

Modi said the Army always leads from the front, be it in protecting the sovereignty of the nation or helping citizens during natural disasters.

"We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our Army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore Indians live peacefully," the Prime Minister said.

On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General had taken over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.