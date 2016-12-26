PM Modi says Agni 5 missile will give India 'tremendous strength'

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists for successful test-firing of the Agni-V missile, and said the new system will add "tremendous strength" to India's strategic defence.

"Successful test firing of Agni-V makes every Indian very proud. It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defence," Modi said in a tweet.

"The successful test firing of Agni-V is the result of the hard work of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and its scientists. I congratulate them," he added.




India on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in Balasore district.

This is the fourth and final test of the missile, developed and successfully tested by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

