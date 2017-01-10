TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bengaluru molestation case: Sixth accused caught at Anekal, arrested
Business Standard

PM Modi skips yoga session to meet mother Heeraben in Raisan village

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

Narendra Modi, Modi, Narendra
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, skipped his daily yoga session this morning to meet his mother Heeraben, who lives at Raisan village near  Gandhinagar.

Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his mother early this morning and had breakfast together.



"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Modi is in Gujarat for the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

Yesterday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

Today, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 PM.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi skips yoga session to meet mother Heeraben in Raisan village

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, skipped his daily yoga session this morning to meet his mother Heeraben, who lives at Raisan village near  Gandhinagar.

Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his mother early this morning and had breakfast together.

"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Modi is in Gujarat for the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

Yesterday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

Today, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 PM. image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi skips yoga session to meet mother Heeraben in Raisan village

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, skipped his daily yoga session this morning to meet his mother Heeraben, who lives at Raisan village near  Gandhinagar.

Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his mother early this morning and had breakfast together.

"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Modi is in Gujarat for the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

Yesterday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

Today, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 PM.

image
Business Standard
177 22