PM Modi skips yoga session to meet mother Heeraben in Raisan village

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state for the Vibrant Global Summit, skipped his daily this morning to meet his Heeraben, who lives at near Gandhinagar.



Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his early this morning and had breakfast together.



"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.



97-year-old lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at near the state capital.



Modi is in for the 8th edition of Vibrant Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.



Yesterday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.



Today, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 PM.

Press Trust of India