PM Modi slams Dera violence after Ram Rahim verdict in Mann Ki Baat address

Modi said that those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the mayhem created by followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, saying violence in the name of faith won't be tolerated and asserted that the guilty would not be spared. 

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said everybody will have to bow before the law. 

He said the Constitution provides scope for redressal of all kinds of grievances. 

"At a time, when the country is in the mode of celebrating festivals, news of violence from any part is naturally a matter of concern," the prime minister said, clearly referring to the mayhem created by the followers of Ram Rahim, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Haryana. 

"This is a country of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. This is a country of Sardar Patel, who devoted his life for the unity," he said. 

He said non-violence has been the foundation of the country for ages. 

"I had said it from the Red Fort (in Independence Day speech) that in the name of faith, violence will not be tolerated. Whether the faith is religious, political or in favour of an individual or a tradition, nobody has the right to take the law into his own hands in the name of faith," the prime minister declared. 

"I want to assure the country that no country, no government can tolerate anybody taking the law into their hands, whether it is an individual or a group. Everybody will have to bow before the law. The law will determine accountability and the guilty will be punished," he asserted. 

Followers of Ram Rahim went on the rampage in Panchkula and some other parts of Haryana on last Friday after a CBI court convicted him of rape. 


As reported earlier, the Special CBI Court verdict on self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh — and the subsequent violence — on Friday hit the airwaves too: It is learnt the usual timeline for recording and editing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, went for a toss after the court, in a late afternoon judgment, convicted Singh of rape in a 2002 case.

The PM, who was quick to condemn the widespread violence and arson in some parts of the country, wanted his 35th Mann Ki Baat — to be broadcast Sunday — to capture his thoughts on these incidents, leading to last-minute changes, a source in the government said.

