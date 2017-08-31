PM Modi, Swiss Prez discuss measures to curb tax evasion, black money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss on Thursday held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and international issues and also discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in combating evasion and



Modi thanked the visiting dignitary for her country's support for India's entry into the Nuclear Supplier's Group (NSG). is grateful to for supporting India's membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), he added.



"We had productive talks on international, regional and bilateral issues," Modi said at a joint press event with Leuthard.Asserting that transparency in financial transactions was a matter of concern worldwide, the prime minister said bilateral cooperation with in the area continued.The two leaders noted that and had very good cooperation on combating evasion andLeuthard was hopeful of the on automatic exchange of information being cleared by the Swiss Parliament by the end of this year.The two sides also inked two pacts for cooperation in the railway sector.Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Swiss president and discussed various bilateral issues."First engagement for an honoured guest. EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on President Leuthard and discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.Leuthard, who is on a three-day visit, was also given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.The Swiss president is accompanied by senior government officials and a large business delegation of leading Swiss companies.Swiss presidents have visited on three occasions earlier -- in 1998, 2003 and 2007.Modi visited in June last year. During the visit, the country announced its support to India's membership of theThe two countries had also resolved to strengthen cooperation in combating evasion and