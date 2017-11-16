Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the prestigious annual Shangri-La Dialogue next year, a Singapore think tank which organises the conference has said.
PM Modi to address Shangri La dialogue in June next year
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong in his speech at the closing ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila confirmed that Modi will speak at the dialogue
Press Trust of India |
