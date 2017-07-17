TRENDING ON BS
IDBI loan default case: Court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya's accounts
PM Modi to inaugurate APJ Abdul Kalam memorial on July 27 in Rameswaram

APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi pay tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam, on his 84th birth anniversary, at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. File Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a memorial of former president A P J Abdul Kalam at the latter's birthplace in Rameswaram on July 27, the BJP's state unit said on Monday.

The prime minister will be visiting Rameswaram on next Thursday to inaugurate the memorial of Abdul Kalam, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a statement.


The party's state unit is making all arrangements for the visit, she said.

Kalam, a career scientist turned statesman, was the 11th president from 2002 to 2007. He passed away on July 27, 2015.

