PM Modi to inaugurate APJ Abdul Kalam memorial on July 27 in Rameswaram

Prime Minister will inaugurate a memorial of former president A P J Abdul Kalam at the latter's birthplace in on July 27, the BJP's state unit said on Monday.



The prime minister will be visiting on next Thursday to inaugurate the memorial of Abdul Kalam, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a statement.



The party's state unit is making all arrangements for the visit, she said.Kalam, a career scientist turned statesman, was the 11th president from 2002 to 2007. He passed away on July 27, 2015.

