PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro on Nov 28

Prime Minister will travel on Metro Rail after inaugurating the project during his visit to the city on November 28, state government officials said.

PM Modi is coming here to participate in the The US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who is leading a large contingent of US entrepreneurs for the summit would share the dais with the Prime Minister at the inaugural session on November 28.

The project concessionaire, L&T, and Telangana government have made all the arrangements for a grand inauguration of the metro rail, which is by far the most expensive infrastructure project built for city. The state government is putting its best efforts to showcase the city for the international audience on this occasion.

The 30 km stretch of the metro rail will become operational on the day of inauguration and while the entire 70 km of the three-corridor metro project is expected to be fully operational by November next year.

This is the city's third major project in the last ten years. The green-field international airport in 5,000 acres was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore in 2008, closely followed by the construction of the 170-long eight-lane Outer Ring Road costing around Rs 7,000 crore.

The governments and have been spending more than Rs 20,000 crore on the country's first metro to be executed in the mode. will become the eighth Indian city to have a metro rail.

In the initial 6 months period fewer metro services will be run on the 30 km route, according to the officials.