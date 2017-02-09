PM Modi to inaugurate three-day National Women's Parliament on Friday

A first-of-its-kind conclave in India, the Women's Parliament will be inaugurated by Prime Minister at Pavitra Sangamam on the outskirts of Vijayawada city in capital region on Friday.

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will attend the inaugural session of the three-day event, themed "Empowering Women-Strengthening Democracy", along with a host of leaders from India and abroad, according to AP Assembly Speaker

The vision of NWP is to enable and encourage social, political and economic empowerment of women in all strata of the society. One of the objectives of NWP is to generate new ideas, concepts, theories and ideologies for women empowerment.

The AP Legislative Assembly is organising the event and the state government is hosting it with the support of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Inter-Parliamentary Union among others.

"The NWP will come out with the Declaration on women empowerment at the end of the three-day deliberations," the Speaker said on the eve of the conclave.

" Women's Parliament will be a common platform for women from diverse backgrounds like politics, arts and culture, sports, education, industry, media, cinema, judiciary and social sector to share their knowledge and research in the area of women's social, economic and political empowerment," the Speaker said.

The NWP would facilitate interaction between women from all backgrounds and also girl students to sensitise the society on issues like malnutrition, social security, sexual harassment, sanitation, oppression and other gender-based problems.