PM Modi to meet top CEOs; jobs, governance to be discussed

Jobs, employment, ease of doing business and are some of the critical issues that will be deliberated upon by the country's top 200 CEOs with senior bureaucrats during a two-day brainstorming session that begins on Monday.



Deliberations from the sessions that are part of the 'Champions of Change' series being organised by the government's principal policy think-tank Niti Aayog will then be implemented in the form of notification changes, policy alterations and discussions with states to make amendment in the rules from their end.

Niti Aayog, which is organising the two-day event will spearhead these change in policies.

Last week, a similar exercise was held with start-ups with Prime Minister addressing the audience gathered at the event. will also attend this week's events.

The CEOs include big turks like Bajaj Auto's MD Rajiv Bajaj, Kirloskar group's Rama Kirloskar, Sudarshan Venu of TVS, Vinod Dasari of Ashok Leyland, Priya Paul of Park Hotel and Pranay Adani of Adani Wilmar, among several others.

The CEOs, most of whom are aged below 50 years, will be divided into six groups on topics like New by 2022, Make in India, Cities of Tomorrow, World Class Infrastructure, Doubling Farmers Income and Fixing the Financial Infrastructure-Reforming The Financial Sector.

The groups will prepare 10-minute presentations on the topics that will be presented before on Tuesday. All the presentations, officials said must have a common thread of in terms of the issues they raise. Employment, income, innovations, ease of doing business and should form a part of the presentations.

will also share his vision with the CEOs on Tuesday, besides throwing light on what engagements could be taken forward.

"The CEOs will be holding discussions with secretaries from the ministries of finance, rural development, agriculture, expenditure and others to understand the government's perspective on various issues and also how the bottlenecks could be lowered," a senior official commented.

He said that there are over 200 backward districts in the country that are holding back and a partnership between the government and the private sector is critical to address such developmental challenges.

Last week, had directed ministries and departments to work out a mechanism through which the informal group of start-ups could be formally linked with their corresponding ministries and departments.

This, said, would ensure that the suggestions and advice shared by the entrepreneurs could be incorporated into government policy in a formal and more structured manner.

"Our current team in the Central government is keen to learn new things, which is the reason why I'm asking you all to join permanently with the government," had told the start-up founders last week.

In the second part of the event too, the Prime Minister will first informally meet the CEOs on Monday, followed by a more structured interaction with them on Tuesday.