PM Modi to meet victims of cyclone Ockhi, take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived late Monday night in Mangalore, will today take stock of the situation left behind by

"Leaving for Mangaluru, Tomorrow, I will visit Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and extensively review the situation that has arisen due to #CycloneOckhi. I will meet victims, fishermen, farmers, officials and public representatives," the Prime Minister tweeted few hours ago.

He added that the Centre is trying every possible measure to monitor the situation and ensure rescue operations.

"Since #CycloneOckhi struck, Centre has been monitoring the situation round the clock and ensuring proper rescue and relief operations. We have been working closely with the Governments of the affected states. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by the cyclone," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of the Latin Rite Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Soosa Pakiam today expressed contentment on Prime Minister Modi's decision to visit Ockhi-affected areas and hoped for beneficial measures for fishermen.

The Prime Minister will also review the status of relief operations at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram.

He will also meet officials and public representatives, and victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations.

The has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.

Earlier yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the