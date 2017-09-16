PM Modi visits Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh

-
-
Marshal Arjan Singh, who led the India Air Force (IAF) during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has been hospitalised and his condition is critical.
Ninety-eight-year-old Singh, the only IAF officer of the IAF to be promoted to five-star rank, equal to a field marshal in the Army, was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital this morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest, the defence ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Singh at the hospital.
"Went to R&R Hospital to see Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who is critically ill. I also met his family members.
"We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best," Modi said in a series of tweets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
