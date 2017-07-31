PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of flood victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Assam and Rajasthan floods.
"PM Narendra Modi announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
PM @narendramodi announced Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2017
The PMO also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured.
The floods in Assam have claimed the lives of over 50 persons while more than 15 have died in Rajasthan.
