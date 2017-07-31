TRENDING ON BS
PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of flood victims

Floods in Assam have claimed the lives of over 50 people while more than 15 have died in Rajasthan

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Assam and Rajasthan floods.

"PM Narendra Modi announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The PMO also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured.

The floods in Assam have claimed the lives of over 50 persons while more than 15 have died in Rajasthan.

