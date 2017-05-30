TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

Very good interaction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Narendra Modi
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of e-rickshaw driver

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Basava Jayanthi 2017 and Golden Jubilee Celebration of Basava Samithi, in New Delhi on Saturday. <b>(Photo: PTI),b>
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Police were yet to make any arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver after he objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the killing and directed the authorities to punish the culprits.

Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating in public.


Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim. He also visited the spot outside the metro station where Ravinder was beaten to death.

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family.

Police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far. It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder, objected, police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of e-rickshaw driver

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family
Police were yet to make any arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver after he objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the killing and directed the authorities to punish the culprits.

Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating in public.

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim. He also visited the spot outside the metro station where Ravinder was beaten to death.

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family.

Police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far. It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder, objected, police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of e-rickshaw driver

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family

Police were yet to make any arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver after he objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the killing and directed the authorities to punish the culprits.

Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating in public.

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim. He also visited the spot outside the metro station where Ravinder was beaten to death.

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family.

Police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far. It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder, objected, police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.

image
Business Standard
177 22