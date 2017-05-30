PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of e-rickshaw driver

Police were yet to make any arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old after he objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station here on Saturday.

Prime Minister has condemned the killing and directed the authorities to punish the culprits.





Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim. He also visited the spot outside the metro station where Ravinder was beaten to death. Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating in public.Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim. He also visited the spot outside the metro station where Ravinder was beaten to death.

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family.

Police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far. It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder, objected, police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.