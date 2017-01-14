TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Four Indian women boxers in final of Nation's Cup in Serbia
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our farmers, he said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of harvest festivals, wishing that these bring abundance of happiness and prosperity.

"On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam," he said.

"Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat," Modi said in another tweet.

He tweeted the messages in local languages also.
"May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers," he said.
"These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength," the Prime Minister said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our farmers, he said

May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers, he said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of harvest festivals, wishing that these bring abundance of happiness and prosperity.

"On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam," he said.

"Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat," Modi said in another tweet.

He tweeted the messages in local languages also.
"May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers," he said.
"These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength," the Prime Minister said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our farmers, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of harvest festivals, wishing that these bring abundance of happiness and prosperity.

"On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam," he said.

"Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat," Modi said in another tweet.

He tweeted the messages in local languages also.
"May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers," he said.
"These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength," the Prime Minister said.

image
Business Standard
177 22