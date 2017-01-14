PM Narendra Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017
মাঘ বিহুৰ এই পৱিত্ৰক্ষণত, অসমবাসীলৈ মোৰ আন্তৰিক শুভেচ্ছা জনাইছো৷
Wishing my Tamil friends a happy & blessed Pongal.
என் தமிழ் நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சியான மற்றும் ஆசி நிறைந்த பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துகள் — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017
May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017
These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU