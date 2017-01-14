PM Narendra Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

Prime Minister on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of harvest festivals, wishing that these bring abundance of happiness and prosperity.

"On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam," he said.

মাঘ বিহুৰ এই পৱিত্ৰক্ষণত, অসমবাসীলৈ মোৰ আন্তৰিক শুভেচ্ছা জনাইছো৷ — (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

" greetings to the people of Gujarat," Modi said in another tweet.

He tweeted the messages in local languages also.

என் தமிழ் நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சியான மற்றும் ஆசி நிறைந்த பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துகள் — (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

"May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers," he said.

"These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India's greatest strength," the Prime Minister said.