PM Narendra Modi hails skier Aanchal Thakur's 'historic accomplishment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday complimented Aanchal Thakur on winning the first-ever medal for India in a skiing competition, and said the entire country was ecstatic on her "historic accomplishment". The 21-year-old clinched bronze in the coveted Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) skiing's international governing body at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum in Turkey. "Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.
