PM Narendra Modi promises Centre's full support to new BJP govt in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured full support to the new BJP government in Tripura, saying the entire country was behind the state's march towards progress.
In his address after the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Tripura, Modi said the north-eastern region had many opportunities and potentials, which had to be explored for its development.
"I appeal to the people of Tripura, let's take the state to a new height so that we can change the lives of the people. I want to assure that in Tripura's march towards development, the central government will provide full cooperation with the motto of cooperative federalism," he said at the event held at the Assam Rifles ground here.
Earlier, Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as chief minister, Jishnu Deb Burman as deputy chief minister, along with seven other ministers, including Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) chief N C Debbarma.
The prime minister said the new government would take along every citizen and all sections of the society and work for the development of Tripura.
"There would be no discrimination between those who voted for us and those who did not vote for us. This government will serve both. You just wait for some time to see the change in Tripura," he said.
Modi added that the government's motto would be development, good governance, people's participation and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".
"I have visited the north-east many times as prime minister and I want to tell you that India is with the north-east, India understands the issues of the north-east and every Indian stands by the people of the north-east," he said.
The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
Shah wished success to Deb and his cabinet colleagues and said the new government would live up to the expectations of the people.
"Tripura will be turned into a model state. The people here have been waiting for this moment for a long time," he said, while claiming that the north-eastern states were witnessing a fast-paced development ever since the Modi government assumed office.
Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states -- Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam) and Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) also attended the function.
Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M), who was the chief minister of Tripura for 20 years before the BJP-IPFT combine unseated his government in the February 18 Assembly polls, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
