JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

If exit polls right about Gujarat, BJP has certainly manipulated EVMs: AAP
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to open Tuirial hydro project in Mizoram on Saturday

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong/Aizawl 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ficci's 90th AGM in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram and Meghalaya tomorrow to address public rallies and inaugurate development projects.

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day, Mizoram's state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.


East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar said Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm.

He will address a rally, announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for the Shillong-Tura National Highway, Dkhar said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Shillong for the prime minister's visit, district SP Davis Marak said.

BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said leaders from different parts of Meghalaya will be attending the rally tomorrow.

The party volunteers here have geared up to ensure that the programme turns out to be a success, Khongwir said.

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements