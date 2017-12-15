PM Narendra Modi to open Tuirial hydro project in Mizoram on Saturday

Prime Minister is set to visit and tomorrow to address public rallies and inaugurate development projects.



The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day, Mizoram's state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.



East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar said Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm.He will address a rally, announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for the Shillong-Tura Highway, Dkhar said.Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Shillong for the prime minister's visit, district SP Davis Marak said.BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said leaders from different parts of will be attending the rally tomorrow.The party volunteers here have geared up to ensure that the programme turns out to be a success, Khongwir said.