PM Narendra Modi to visit Germany, Spain, Russia from May 29

Prime Minister will undertake a three-nation tour of Germany, and from May 29 to consolidate relations with these countries and invite investments to India.

The visit to and will be bilateral in nature while the trip to St Petersburg in is in connection with the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held from June 1-3, sources told Press Trust of India on Wednesday.

The SPIEF, which will be attended by thousands of business leaders from across the globe, will provide Modi an opportunity to invite investments in the country.

On the sidelines of the SPIEF, the prime minister is expected to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to review the state of bilateral relations and ways to push the ties further, the sources said.

Matters related to trade and investment, defence and nuclear cooperation are expected to figure in the talks.

India and are currently in talks over finalisation of the General Framework Agreement (GFA) for units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu but it is not clear yet whether it would be signed during the visit.

In Germany, the first stopover of the five-day three-nation tour, the prime minister will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss ways to take the strategic relations to the next level by mainly enhancing the business ties.

This will be Modi’s second visit to in two years.

Earlier, he had paid an official visit to the country in April 2015 when India was the ‘Partner Country’ in the annual Hannover Fair.

Merkel had subsequently visited India in October in the same year.

On May 31, the prime minister will be in where his focus will be on seeking cooperation in sectors like infrastructure and energy, the sources said.

After return from the three-nation tour, Modi will be travelling to Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet to be held in Astana on June 7-8.

Significantly, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to attend the summit of the SCO, a grouping which includes Russia, China, Kazakshstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Modi will also be travelling to the US and Israel, for which dates are being finalised.